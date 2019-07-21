TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

