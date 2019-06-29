TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
257 FPUS54 KOUN 290840
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
TXZ086-292100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-292100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 10 mph
in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-292100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-292100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-292100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-292100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ089-292100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-292100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
340 AM CDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
