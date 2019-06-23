TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019

451 FPUS54 KOUN 230801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

TXZ086-232100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ083-232100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-232100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ087-232100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ085-232100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-232100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ089-232100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then partly cloudy late in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-232100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

