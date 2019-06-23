TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
451 FPUS54 KOUN 230801
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
TXZ086-232100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms
early in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely
late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe late in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ083-232100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ084-232100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ087-232100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ085-232100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ088-232100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ089-232100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then partly cloudy late in the morning. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ090-232100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CDT Sun Jun 23 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
