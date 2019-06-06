TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

_____

258 FPUS54 KOUN 060821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

TXZ086-062100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-062100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-062100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-062100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-062100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-062100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-062100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-062100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather