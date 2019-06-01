TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
TXZ086-012100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ083-012100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ084-012100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ087-012100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ085-012100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ088-012100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ089-012100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ090-012100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
