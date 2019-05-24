TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
208 FPUS54 KOUN 240721
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
TXZ086-242100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-242100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-242100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-242100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-242100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-242100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-242100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-242100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather