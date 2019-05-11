TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

