TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

910 FPUS54 KOUN 160901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers or drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers or drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

