TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

_____

459 FPUS54 KOUN 150801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

TXZ086-152100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-152100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ084-152100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ087-152100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-152100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ088-152100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-152100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-152100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather