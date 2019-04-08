TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019

_____

067 FPUS54 KOUN 080821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather