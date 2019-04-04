TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2019
_____
114 FPUS54 KOUN 040901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
TXZ086-042100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ083-042100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ084-042100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ087-042100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ085-042100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ088-042100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ089-042100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ090-042100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CDT Thu Apr 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of rain showers early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather