National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

TXZ086-292100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ083-292100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-292100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ087-292100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ085-292100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ088-292100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ089-292100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ090-292100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

