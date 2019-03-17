TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 16, 2019

_____

767 FPUS54 KOUN 170821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

