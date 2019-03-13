TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019
_____
391 FPUS54 KOUN 130601
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
TXZ086-130900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ083-130900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Warmer. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
55 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ084-130900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ087-130900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then a chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ085-130900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ088-130900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then rain showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ089-130900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ090-130900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
101 AM CDT Wed Mar 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers with thunderstorms likely after
midnight, then rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning. Windy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to around 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather