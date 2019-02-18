TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
487 FPUS54 KOUN 180341
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
TXZ086-181000-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of light
freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ083-181000-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and
snow or light freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ084-181000-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain,
snow and rain or light freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ087-181000-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ085-181000-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light freezing
rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ088-181000-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ089-181000-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of light freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ090-181000-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
941 PM CST Sun Feb 17 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of light freezing
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
