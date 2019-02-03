TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
561 FPUS54 KOUN 030241
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
TXZ086-031000-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ083-031000-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ084-031000-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ087-031000-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ085-031000-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ088-031000-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ089-031000-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ090-031000-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
841 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
