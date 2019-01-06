TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50. South winds around 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

