TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
175 FPUS54 KOUN 310901
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
TXZ086-312200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, light
sleet and light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ083-312200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ084-312200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ087-312200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ085-312200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and light
sleet. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ088-312200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow, light
sleet and light freezing rain. Highs around 30. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ089-312200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain, light sleet and snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ090-312200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, light
freezing rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and
light sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
