TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Colder. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Warmer. Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain

showers through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Colder. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 30. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

