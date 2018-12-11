TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of snow. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 AM CST Tue Dec 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a
slight chance of snow. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
