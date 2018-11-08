TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
TXZ086-082200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ083-082200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
TXZ084-082200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
TXZ087-082200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
TXZ085-082200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ088-082200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ089-082200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ090-082200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
400 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
