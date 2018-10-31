TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

453 FPUS54 KOUN 312301

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

TXZ086-010900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-010900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-010900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-010900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-010900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-010900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-010900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-010900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

601 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

