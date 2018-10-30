TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

332 FPUS54 KOUN 302040

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

TXZ086-310900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-310900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-310900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with rain showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-310900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-310900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-310900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-310900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with rain

showers likely late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-310900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

340 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather