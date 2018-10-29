TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
217 FPUS54 KOUN 291121
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
TXZ086-292100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ083-292100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ084-292100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ087-292100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ085-292100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ088-292100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ089-292100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ090-292100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
_____
