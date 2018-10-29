TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

621 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

