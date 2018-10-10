TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

