TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
240 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
