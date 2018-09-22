TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 21, 2018
_____
934 FPUS54 KOUN 220340
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1040 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
TXZ086-220900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ083-220900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-220900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-220900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-220900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ088-220900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-220900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
TXZ090-220900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1041 PM CDT Fri Sep 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers late in the evening, then rain
showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
$$
