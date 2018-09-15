TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

_____

709 FPUS54 KOUN 150121

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

TXZ086-150900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ083-150900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ084-150900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ087-150900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ085-150900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ088-150900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ089-150900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ090-150900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather