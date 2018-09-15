TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
821 PM CDT Fri Sep 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
