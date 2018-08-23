TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
988 FPUS54 KOUN 230601
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ086-230900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-230900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-230900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ087-230900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-230900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ088-230900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ089-230900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-230900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
101 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
