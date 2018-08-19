TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
