TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

211 FPUS54 KOUN 190920

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

TXZ086-192100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ083-192100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-192100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-192100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-192100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-192100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ089-192100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ090-192100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

420 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

