TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
766 FPUS54 KOUN 170940
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
TXZ086-172100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-172100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ084-172100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ087-172100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
late afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ085-172100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 101. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ088-172100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-172100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-172100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
440 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather