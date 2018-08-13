TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
809 FPUS54 KOUN 130821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
TXZ086-132100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ083-132100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-132100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-132100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-132100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-132100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ089-132100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ090-132100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
321 AM CDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
