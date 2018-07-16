TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

799 FPUS54 KOUN 161601

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather