TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

921 AM CDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

