TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
early this evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
901 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph early this evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
