TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 12:08 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
_____
240 FPUS54 KOUN 021601
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
TXZ086-022100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning, then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ083-022100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ084-022100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ087-022100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ085-022100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning, then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
$$
TXZ088-022100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Highs around 100.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ089-022100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Highs around 100.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
TXZ090-022100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1101 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers late this morning, then a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
_____
