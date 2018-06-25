TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 11:27 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
459 FPUS54 KOUN 250321
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ086-250900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ083-250900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ084-250900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph shifting to the
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ087-250900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ085-250900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late this evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ088-250900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ089-250900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ090-250900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1021 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather