Updated 5:07 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
National Weather Service Norman OK
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ083-110900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ084-110900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ087-110900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ085-110900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ088-110900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ089-110900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ090-110900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
401 PM CDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
