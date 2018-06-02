TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 5:04 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018
121 FPUS54 KSJT 020859
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
TXZ127-022200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ072-022200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ140-022200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ054-022200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ098-022200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
TXZ099-022200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ049-022200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ113-022200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ114-022200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ128-022200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ064-022200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-022200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-022200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ071-022200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ073-022200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ139-022200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ154-022200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ155-022200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ076-022200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ077-022200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ078-022200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-022200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ169-022200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-022200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
