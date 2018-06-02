TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

TXZ127-022200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ072-022200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-022200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-022200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-022200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ099-022200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ049-022200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ113-022200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ114-022200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ128-022200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-022200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-022200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-022200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ071-022200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-022200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-022200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-022200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-022200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-022200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-022200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-022200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-022200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as hot. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-022200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-022200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

359 AM CDT Sat Jun 2 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

