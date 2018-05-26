TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

_____

093 FPUS54 KOUN 260501

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ086-260900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ083-260900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ084-260900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

TXZ087-260900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ085-260900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph late this evening becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ088-260900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ089-260900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

$$

TXZ090-260900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

1201 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather