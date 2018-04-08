TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
Updated 1:47 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
815 FPUS54 KOUN 080541
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ086-080900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ083-080900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ084-080900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ087-080900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ085-080900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ088-080900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ089-080900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ090-080900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
1241 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
