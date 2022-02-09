TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

507 FPUS54 KMAF 090817

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-092230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

117 AM MST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ270-092230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

117 AM MST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-092230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 /117 AM MST Wed Feb 9 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ272-092230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-092230-

Eastern Culberson County-

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ274-092230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-092230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-092230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-092230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-092230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-092230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-092230-

Chinati Mountains-

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-092230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ282-092230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-092230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ281-092230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

217 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

