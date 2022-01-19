TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

115 AM MST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

115 AM MST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries in the

evening, then isolated snow showers after midnight. Very windy

and colder with lows around 20. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered flurries in the afternoon. Brisk and much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022 /115 AM MST Wed Jan 19 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the evening,

then scattered flurries after midnight. Very windy and colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy and much colder with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Windy and much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 13 to 23. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Culberson County-

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and flurries after

midnight. Windy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Isolated

rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Isolated

rain showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Much colder with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Scattered

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with isolated

rain showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Scattered

snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Chinati Mountains-

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow and rain showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. A slight

chance of sleet with isolated rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Isolated

rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

215 AM CST Wed Jan 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with isolated rain showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

