TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing

rain in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 /116 AM MST Mon Dec 13 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to

65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

