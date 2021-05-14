TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

863 FPUS54 KMAF 140804

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-142130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

204 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-142130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-142130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ061-062-068-142130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-142130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-142130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-142130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-142130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ274-142130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ273-142130-

Eastern Culberson County-

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-142130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

204 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ270-142130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

204 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ272-142130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-142130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-142130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ276-142130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-142130-

Chinati Mountains-

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-142130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-142130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-142130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ281-142130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

304 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

