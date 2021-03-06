TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 5, 2021

735 FPUS54 KMAF 060804

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-062215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

104 AM MST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-062215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-062215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ061-062-068-062215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-062215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-062215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-062215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ082-062215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-062215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-062215-

Eastern Culberson County-

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-062215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

104 AM MST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-062215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

104 AM MST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-062215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ278-062215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ277-062215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ276-062215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-062215-

Chinati Mountains-

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-062215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-062215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ280-062215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-062215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

204 AM CST Sat Mar 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

