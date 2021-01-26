TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Very

windy with highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

111 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Strong winds with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph, increasing to 70 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MST Tue Jan 26 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Strong winds and

cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 45 to 50 mph with gusts up to

70 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows around

19. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

