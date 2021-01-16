TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

761 FPUS54 KMAF 160803

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-162215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-162215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-162215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-162215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

103 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-162215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

103 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Blustery, cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ271-162215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

103 AM MST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy and much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-162215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ273-162215-

Eastern Culberson County-

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-162215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-162215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-162215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ278-162215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-162215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ276-162215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-162215-

Chinati Mountains-

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-162215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-162215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ280-162215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-162215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

203 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather