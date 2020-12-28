TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

171 FPUS54 KMAF 280926

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-282230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

226 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with areas of drizzle

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with areas

of drizzle with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ045-046-050-051-282230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-282230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely with areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of rain with areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ061-062-068-282230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with areas

of drizzle with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of rain. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-282230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain with areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas

of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. An inch or so snow accumulation is

possible. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-282230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-282230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-282230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-282230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-282230-

Eastern Culberson County-

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Breezy, colder with

lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

TXZ271-282230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

226 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows around

30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-282230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

226 AM MST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Very windy and much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph, increasing to northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ272-282230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow. Windy, colder with lows 16 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ278-282230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then snow

likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ277-282230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow. Rain likely, mainly in the

morning. An inch or so snow accumulation is possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Brisk, colder with

lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-282230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy

and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Brisk, colder with

lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ275-282230-

Chinati Mountains-

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. An inch or so snow accumulation is

possible. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Brisk, colder with

lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-282230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-282230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ280-282230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-282230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

326 AM CST Mon Dec 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

