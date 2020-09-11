TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020

_____

102 FPUS54 KMAF 110845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-112130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ282-112130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-112130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-112130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-112130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-112130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-112130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020 /245 AM MDT Fri Sep 11 2020/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ279-112130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-112130-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-112130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-112130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-112130-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-112130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-112130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-112130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ271-112130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ270-112130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Fri Sep 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather